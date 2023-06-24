GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $91.10 million and $148,699.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07038986 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $156,266.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

