Gibson Capital LLC Sells 136,735 Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,735 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Lilium were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

