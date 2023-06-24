Gleason Group Inc. Buys 1,929 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

