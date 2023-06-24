Gleason Group Inc. Buys 21,457 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gleason Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

