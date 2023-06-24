Gleason Group Inc. Buys 8,654 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.15 and a 200-day moving average of $372.75. The company has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

