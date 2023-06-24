Gleason Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

