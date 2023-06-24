Gleason Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $362.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.59. The stock has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.