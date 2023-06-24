Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average of $179.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

