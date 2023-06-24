Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

