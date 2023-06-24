Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,757 shares of company stock worth $161,720,897. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5 %

Salesforce stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

