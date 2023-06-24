Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.81. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 387.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

