Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,005,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

