Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

