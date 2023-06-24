Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $269.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average is $238.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

