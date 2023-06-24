Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stake Increased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 711,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,237. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

