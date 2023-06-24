GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. GMS has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $69.96.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.