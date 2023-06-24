GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Stock Down 0.4 %

GMS stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

