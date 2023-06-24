Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

JUST stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.