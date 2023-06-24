Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.68) to GBX 625 ($8.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $572.50.

GPEAF stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

