Grin Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $522,370.17 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,571.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00290392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.73 or 0.00620616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00519368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00059503 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

