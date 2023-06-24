Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Trading Up 45.9%

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 45.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Groove Botanicals Stock Up 13.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
About Groove Botanicals
Groove Botanicals, Inc focuses on developing EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
