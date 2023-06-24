Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 427,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,567. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.