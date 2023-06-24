HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $340.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.79.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $295.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $296.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.38.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.