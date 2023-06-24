Head to Head Analysis: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptiv and AEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $18.13 billion 1.45 $594.00 million $2.22 43.87 AEye $3.65 million 8.51 -$98.71 million ($0.63) -0.28

Analyst Recommendations

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aptiv and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 0 3 10 0 2.77 AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aptiv currently has a consensus target price of $131.93, indicating a potential upside of 35.45%. AEye has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,745.76%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Aptiv.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.68% 12.00% 5.01% AEye -3,127.08% -95.09% -69.94%

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats AEye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

