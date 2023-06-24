Head-To-Head Analysis: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) and DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palantir Technologies and DeepMarkit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.91 billion 15.59 -$373.70 million ($0.13) -107.92 DeepMarkit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DeepMarkit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

31.6% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Palantir Technologies and DeepMarkit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 5 7 2 0 1.79 DeepMarkit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.54, indicating a potential downside of 31.99%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than DeepMarkit.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and DeepMarkit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies -12.88% -12.48% -9.24% DeepMarkit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats DeepMarkit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests. It also operates MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

