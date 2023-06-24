Head to Head Comparison: Schindler (SHLRF) & The Competition

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) is one of 146 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Schindler to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Schindler pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schindler pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Schindler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schindler 1 0 0 0 1.00 Schindler Competitors 1019 3710 4909 63 2.41

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schindler and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Schindler currently has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.51%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 80.06%. Given Schindler’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schindler has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Schindler and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schindler N/A N/A N/A Schindler Competitors -18.33% -2.70% -0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schindler and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schindler N/A N/A 29.93 Schindler Competitors $4.46 billion $355.13 million 653.94

Schindler’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Schindler. Schindler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Schindler peers beat Schindler on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators. In addition, the company provides digital services, including Schindler Ahead ActionBoard, which collates all the important statistics, activities, and performance data of elevators and escalators; Schindler Ahead RemoteMonitoring, which provides information about equipment's health; and CleanMobility solutions for keeping elevators and escalators sanitary and safe. Further, it offers digital solutions for transit and building management; and maintenance and repair services. Schindler Holding AG was founded in 1874 and is based in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

