Head to Head Contrast: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (CTR) and Its Rivals

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) is one of 1,200 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Dividends

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund pays out 160.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 1,267.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Competitors 364.00% 7.31% 4.99%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Competitors 1239 5281 6759 110 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 97.17%. Given ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund $85.71 million N/A 21.80 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Competitors $510.17 million $20.04 million 25.65

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund peers beat ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs, stocks of entities holding primarily general partner or managing member interests in MLPs, and securities that are derivatives of interests in MLPs such as exchange traded funds. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. was formed on April 10, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.