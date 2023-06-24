Head to Head Contrast: NAVER (NHNCF) & The Competition

NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Rating) is one of 115 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NAVER to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

NAVER pays an annual dividend of $587.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 510.6%. NAVER pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies pay a dividend yield of 26.7% and pay out 4.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NAVER is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAVER 1 0 0 0 1.00 NAVER Competitors 527 2253 4010 87 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NAVER and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 85.09%. Given NAVER’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NAVER has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NAVER and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAVER N/A N/A N/A NAVER Competitors -16.95% -14.98% -1.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NAVER and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NAVER N/A N/A 0.01 NAVER Competitors $6.70 billion $1.09 billion -91.23

NAVER’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NAVER. NAVER is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NAVER peers beat NAVER on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NAVER

NAVER Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet and online search portal, and mobile messenger platform services in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Naver, a search portal that offers various content topic boards; LINE, a messaging application; Naver Clova, an integrated AI platform; Papago, an automated interpretation application; WHALE, a web browser; Naver Map, a navigation application; Webtoon, a promotion system for mobile comics; SERIES, a paid content platform; SNOW, a camera; BAND, a mobile community platform; NOW, an audio shows to listen to on NAVER app; and NAVER WORKS, which provides features necessary for work, such as Message, Mail, Calendar, and Drive. It also provides IT platforms, BIZ platforms, advertising services, and NAVER SQUARE for business; NAVER Webtoon, NAVER Webnovel, NAVER AudioClip, Series, Premium Contents, NAVER Influencer Center, Creator Advisor, VIBE, NAVER TV, NAVER Post, and Grafolio for creators; and NAVER D2 Startup Factory, DEVIEW, NAVER D2, NAVER Open Source, CLOVA Platform API, NAVER Maps API, papago API, and NAVER login for developers. In addition, NAVER Corporation is involved in the manufacture of cosmetics; electronic financial business; film production and distribution; real estate rental; investment and information business; and character and doll wholesale and retail activities. The company was formerly known as NHN Corporation. NAVER Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

