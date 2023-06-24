Head to Head Review: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HBGRF) versus Its Peers

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) is one of 148 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -19.10% -4.02% -1.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 1019 3715 4929 65 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 79.19%. Given Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 49.92 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $4.40 billion $350.03 million 618.20

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft peers beat Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments. It offers printing machines, including digital, offset, narrow web, screen, and inline-flexo printing, as well as remarketed equipment; and finishing equipment comprising cutting, die-cutting and embossing, folding, inspection, folding carton gluing, hot foil stamping, and shingled folding. The company also provides technical services, such as installation and relocation, maintenance and cleaning, remote support, repair, and overhauling services, as well as service parts; and performance services consisting of performance evaluation, color management, training, upgrades and retrofits, monitoring, output optimization, print shop optimization, and investment planning. In addition, it offers financial services; and consumables, such as plates, films, chemicals, proofing, glues, digital and analog engraving, blankets, inks, dampening rollers, coatings, varnishes, blankets, rollers, pressroom chemicals, cutting knives, banderoles, ink duct foils, wash-up cloths and spray powders, dispersion glues, binding glues, stitching wires and sealing threads, and folding carton gluing supplies. Further, the company provides software solutions. The company was formerly known as Schnellpressenfabrik AG Heidelberg and changed its name to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in 1967. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1850 and is based in Heidelberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.