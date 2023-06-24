Head to Head Review: Procaps Group (PROC) vs. Its Peers

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) is one of 891 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Procaps Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Procaps Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procaps Group 8.01% -355.69% 7.10% Procaps Group Competitors -4,380.56% -975.19% -37.13%

Risk and Volatility

Procaps Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procaps Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procaps Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Procaps Group Competitors 3986 14487 37529 687 2.62

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Procaps Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 144.90%. Given Procaps Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Procaps Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Procaps Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Procaps Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Procaps Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Procaps Group $408.45 million $42.54 million 13.31 Procaps Group Competitors $2.08 billion $229.60 million -4.43

Procaps Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Procaps Group. Procaps Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory. It also provides drugs for hospital use, such as antibiotic, blood clot, personal protective equipment, immunosuppressant, oncology, and analgesics products. In addition, the company offers over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products through a portfolio on approximately eight therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, skin care, cough and cold, analgesics, urological, vitamins, minerals, and supplements in the categories of antibiotics, anti-infective, anti-parasitic, cardiovascular, feminine care, cutaneous antimycotic, pain killers, gastro intestinal, hormonals, metabolic, endocrine, nervous system, ophthalmic, osteoarticular, respiratory, diet supplements, and vitamins and minerals. Further, it provides blood glucose meters, telemonitoring products, oral anti-diabetics products, cosmeceuticals, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes solutions; and contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies, specializing in soft gelatin capsule technologies. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

