Head to Head Survey: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) vs. Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Thinspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -43.89% -142.71% -16.89% Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and Thinspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.43 -$139.92 million ($1.70) -5.35 Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thinspace Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce.

73.4% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BigCommerce and Thinspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33 Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BigCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52.64%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Volatility & Risk

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thinspace Technology beats BigCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

