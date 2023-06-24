Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,077 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

