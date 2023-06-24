Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

