Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

