Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.