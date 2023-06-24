Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,133 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

