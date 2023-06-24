Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,112 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $212.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

