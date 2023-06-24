Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,033 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $286.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

