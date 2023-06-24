Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 47,902 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.