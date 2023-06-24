Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.17 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

