Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

