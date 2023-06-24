Hedera Price Hits $0.0519 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $29.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,658 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,291.316032 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05080139 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $30,386,339.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.