HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $191.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.22.

Several research analysts have commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

HEICO Stock Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $173.75 on Friday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $127.45 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.32.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

