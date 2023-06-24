HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 0.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €69.90 ($75.98) and last traded at €70.80 ($76.96). Approximately 9,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.30 ($77.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.