Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.60.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.56%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

