HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.45 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. HI has a market cap of $10.45 million and $235,128.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.51 or 1.00016951 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00380072 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $251,838.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

