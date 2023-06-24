Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.