Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
