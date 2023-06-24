Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,732.08

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,732.08 ($22.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,863 ($23.84). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,856.50 ($23.76), with a volume of 331,951 shares.

HIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.87) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.62) to GBX 2,125 ($27.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.75) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($22.39) to GBX 1,950 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($18.43) to GBX 1,740 ($22.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.50 ($24.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,810.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,842.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,734.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.29) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($34,932.82). 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

