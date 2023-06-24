Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $91,544.85 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $91,544.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Irene Becklund sold 566 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $5,065.70.

On Thursday, May 4th, Irene Becklund sold 566 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $6,610.88.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $163,667.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $17,391,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

