Hofer & Associates. Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hofer & Associates. Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

